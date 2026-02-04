Here is the 2026 Record Store Day release list

The list of releases for Record Store Day 2026 has been unveiled. Here are some of the titles that will be available:

Sleep Token's "Caramel" single will be released on 12-inch liquid-filled vinyl along with an instrumental version of the song "Emergence." Both tracks appear on the masked band's 2025 breakout album, Even in Arcadia.

Paramore is putting out a deluxe reissue of their 2005 album All We Know Is Falling, featuring the vinyl debut of the rare Summer Tic EP.

Fall Out Boy's So Much For (2our) Dust: Live at Madison Square Garden, which captures their 2024 performance at the famed New York City arena, will be released as a three-LP vinyl set.

Violet Grohl, daughter of Dave Grohl, will release her David Lynch tribute song "What's Heaven Without You" and an additional new track called "Swallowtail" as a 7-inch single.

Slipknot's long-lost experimental Look Outside Your Window album will finally be officially released.

Also on the list are releases from Against Me!, All Time Low, Blur, Bring Me the Horizon, Alice Cooper, Empire of the Sun, John Frusciante, HAIM, Jack Johnson, Judas Priest, KISS, Mark Lanegan, The Last Dinner Party, Megadeth, Misfits, Mötley Crüe, Motörhead, Muse, Pavement, Pearl Jam, Gigi Perez, Phoenix, Robert Plant, Puscifer, Ramones, Sex Pistols, Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen, Weezer, Scott Weiland and Wolf Alice.

Record Store Day 2026 takes place in independent record stores on April 18. For the full list of releases and all participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

