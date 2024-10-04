Here comes Weezer's cover of Tom Petty's "Here Comes My Girl"

By Josh Johnson

Weezer has released a cover of the Tom Petty song "Here Comes My Girl," recorded for the soundtrack to the Vince Vaughn-starring series Bad Monkey, streaming now on Apple TV+.

On the "Buddy Holly" outfit's rendition, Rivers Cuomo recreates Petty's almost-spoken word delivery in the verses before rocking out a big Weezer-esque chorus.

The Bad Monkey soundtrack, which is full of Petty covers, is out now via digital outlets. It also includes Eddie Vedder's previously released version of "Room at the Top," as well as contributions from Nathaniel Rateliff and Fitz and the Tantrums.

Weezer is currently on tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 debut aka the Blue Album.

