Helmet announces 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of ﻿'Betty'

Helmet has announced a 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 1994 album, Betty.

The two-LP set will be released June 1 as part of the Interscope Vinyl Collective subscription service and was pressed at Jack White's Third Man Records in Detroit. It includes five bonus track, as well as a message from frontman Page Hamilton printed on the sleeve.

"It's been a lot of fun working with old and new friends at our longtime label," Hamilton says. "My pals at Interscope introduced me to the folks at Third Man Records in Nashville, who will be pressing the vinyl in Detroit. I couldn't be happier with the results."

For more info on the Vinyl Collective, visit Interscope.com.

Betty was Helmet's third album and spawned the single "Milquetoast."

Helmet's most recent album is 2023's Left.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.