Hell-drawer: Motörhead releasing book of Lemmy doodles

The life's work of Lemmy Kilmister is being documented in a new book. No, not his music, his drawings.

Ye Book of Inconsequential Scribbles collects the late Motörhead frontman's "finest doodles," which provide "an unfiltered peek into the mind of a man whose view of the world was wryly humorous and timelessly prescient."

"Each page is a tribute to Lemmy's unique ability to capture life and those who live it with his trademark unapologetic attitude and a wicked sense of humor," reads a post on the Motörhead Facebook. "This limited-edition release both fulfils [sic] a wish he had to see these musings in print, as well as celebrating the true essence of one of rock's most influential figures."

You can preorder Ye Book of Inconsequential Scribbles now via Motorhead's web store.

