Helicopters flown by Kid Rock's house draw Army investigation

Kid Rock testifies during the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Technology, and Data Privacy hearing titled "Fees Rolled on All Summer Long: Examining the Live Entertainment Industry," in Russell building on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The U.S. Army is looking into why two helicopters flew by Kid Rock's Nashville residence on Saturday.

Rock posted a video on Instagram showing one of the aircrafts hovering above his pool. The "Bawitdaba" artist is seen clapping and saluting the helicopter before it flies away.

"God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her," Rock wrote in the caption.

According to a U.S. official, the choppers are AH-64 Apache helicopters part of the 101st Airborne Division, based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

"The Army is aware of a video circulating online that appears to show AH‑64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence in the Nashville area," reads a statement from an Army spokesperson. "Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations. An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements."

"Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found," the statement continues. "Until the review is complete, there will be no further comment."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.