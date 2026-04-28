Hegseth and Kid Rock go for a ride in Army helicopters

Kid Rock performs on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kid Rock and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took a ride in AH-64 Apache attack helicopters around the Washington, D.C., area on Monday, just weeks after the Army drew scrutiny for allowing the same type of aircraft to hover near the pro-Trump musician's home.

Both helicopters are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, according to a U.S. official, the same formation whose aircraft initially flew near Kid Rock’s Nashville-area home, where the musician later posted video of himself waving at and saluting the Apaches as they hovered near his backyard.

"Joined my friend @KidRock — and some of our great @USArmy Apache pilots — for a ride this morning. (More to come on that!),” Hegseth said in a statement on social media. "Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops."

After the Apaches visited the home of Kid Rock in March, the pilots were initially suspended. Hegseth immediately intervened, saying at the time, “No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots."

One U.S. official with knowledge of the situation said that the flight on Monday will be made into a promotional video for the Pentagon.

ABC News has reached out to Kid Rock for comment.

Kid Rock has become one of President Donald Trump's most visible celebrity allies, regularly appearing at campaign rallies and other political events.

Military flyovers are not unusual, but they are generally coordinated for major public events, including sporting events, air shows or large ceremonial gatherings, rather than conducted in close proximity to private residences.

"The visit today provided an opportunity for Kid Rock to thank service members, highlight the professionalism of the men and women supporting the mission, and recognize their continued sacrifice in honor of our nation," Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson, said in a statement.

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