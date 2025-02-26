Heart-Shaped Locks: Kurt Cobain's hair going back on auction

Kurt Cobain's hair is up for auction again.

Two strands that were once attached to the late Nirvana frontman's head are going under the hammer via Potter & Potter Auctions as part of its Punks, Monsters, Smut & Madmen sale.

According to the lot description, the hairs were collected by barber Tess Osbourne while giving Cobain a haircut in 1989. She then gave them to a friend of Cobain's, Nicole DePolo.

Cobain hair cut by Osbourne was previously auctioned in 2021 for about $14,000, though that sale included six strands. The estimate for the latest hair auction is between $600 and $800.

You can place a bid now via Auctions.PotterAuctions.com. A live auction will be held on March 6.

