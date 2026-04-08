Hear Turnstile's Brendan Yates on new American Football song, 'No Feeling'

Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates is featured on a new song from Midwest emo vets American Football.

The track is called "No Feeling," and will appear on American Football's upcoming self-titled album, also referred to as LP4.

"Brendan came into the studio to sing along to a 'gang vocal' call-and-response part I'd written for the chorus of 'No Feeling,'" says American Football's Mike Kinsella. "I had imagined his voice would be one of many voices scream-singing it, and was excited for it to be a sort of Easter Egg on the album."

"But after tracking the original parts, [Yates] asked if he could try a higher harmony that he was hearing," Kinsella continues. "As soon as he started singing it, all of our jaws dropped, and we all were looking at each other like 'Oh s***! THAT'S the dude from Turnstile!' His voice is so singular, and once he sang the part in *his* range, it was clear that the part now belonged to him and him alone…"

You can watch the "No Feeling" video streaming now on YouTube. LP4 is due out May 1.

Turnstile, meanwhile, has had a turbulent week with the band's former guitarist, Brady Ebert, being arrested for attempted second degree murder after allegedly hitting Yates' father with his car.

"We have no language left for Brady," Turnstile said in a statement, in part. "Please respect our privacy in this time."

Turnstile is also gearing up to play Coachella on Friday.

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