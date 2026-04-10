Hear Tom Morello play on new Peter Frampton song, 'Lions at the Gate'

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello plays on a new song from Peter Frampton called "Lions at the Gate."

The track is a protest song that, according to a press release, "draws inspiration from lion statues outside Hollywood elite mansions in the 1920s." It symbolizes "a bold challenge to the ultra-powerful."

"'Lions at the Gate' is a powerful track with a powerful message, and Tom's playing took it to another level," Frampton says.

"Lions at the Gate" will appear on Frampton's upcoming album, Carry the Light, due out May 15. It marks Frampton's first collection of all-new material in 16 years.

Morello, meanwhile, is currently on tour with another classic rock legend, Bruce Springsteen, playing select songs with the E Street Band.

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