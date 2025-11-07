Hear teaser for new Megadeth song, 'I Don't Care'

'Megadeth' album artwork. (Tradecraft/BLKIIBLK)
By Josh Johnson

Megadeth has shared a teaser for a new song called "I Don't Care," a track off the band's upcoming self-titled farewell album.

Judging by the 13-second preview posted to their Facebook, "I Don't Care" finds the thrash metallers going in a punkier, hardcore direction.

You'll be able to hear "I Don't Care" in full when it drops Nov. 14.

"I Don't Care" will mark the second cut to be released from the Megadeth album, following lead single "Tipping Point." The record, which is due out Jan. 23, 2026, also includes frontman Dave Mustaine revisiting his old band, Metallica, with a cover of the song "Ride the Lightning."

Megadeth also plans to embark on a final tour, which so far includes 2026 U.S. dates with Iron Maiden.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

