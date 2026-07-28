Hear System of a Down's Serj Tankian cover David Bowie's 'I'm Afraid of Americans' with Brendan Angelides

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has collaborated with electronic musician and producer Brendan Angelides on a cover of the David Bowie song "I'm Afraid of Americans."

The joint rendition takes inspiration from Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor's remix of the 1997 single.

"I always loved Trent Reznor's remix of Bowie's original," Angelides says. "I've been working on a new album for the past year and as this particular beat came together, I unexpectedly started singing those words on top. The first person I thought to collab with was Serj. He has been an inspiration to me forever and I'm now lucky to call him a friend."

The cover will appear on Angelides' upcoming album, Can You Feel the End Begin?, which will be released Aug. 14.

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