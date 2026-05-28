Hear Story of the Year's Dan Marsala sing on cover of 'Iris'

Story of the Year frontman Dan Marsala has teamed up with the band Your Broken Hero to record a cover of the enduring Goo Goo Dolls hit "Iris."

With lyrics like "You bleed just to know you're alive," "Iris" is practically asking to be remade as a hardcore song, and Marsala and Your Broken Hero's Matt Cutshall provide the screaming vocals.

"Iris" was originally released in 1998, but was just nominated for best throwback song at the 2026 American Music Awards.

If you're looking for more rock versions of "Iris," Sleeping with Sirens also just put a spin on the track for the Lipps Service podcast.

Story of the Year, meanwhile, will launch their U.S. Camp Screamo tour with Silverstein in July.

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