Hear Sevendust 'Construct' latest '﻿One'﻿ song

Sevendust has a premiered a new song called "Construct," a track off the band's upcoming album, One.

As a press release describes it, "Construct" "balances crushing intensity with a message of resilience and hope."

"Sevendust reinforces their enduring ability to pair raw power with emotional depth," the press release continues. "Their ability to infuse their music with a sense of positivity has remained a defining element throughout their three-decade career."

One, the follow-up to 2023's Truth Killer, is due out Friday. It also includes the previously released songs "Unbreakable," "Is This the Real You" and "Threshold."

Sevendust is currently on a U.S. tour, which includes dates opening for Alter Bridge.

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