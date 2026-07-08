Hear Rob Halford sing on new version of Accept's 'Balls to the Wall'

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is featured on new version of the song "Balls to the Wall," originally by the German heavy metal band Accept.

The updated track is included on Teutonic Titans 1976-2026, an upcoming compilation of rerecorded Accept songs featuring guest artists in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary.

"Rob is the Metal God. I don't need to say any more about him," says Accept guitarist and co-founder Wolf Hoffmann in a statement. "Once we knew that he would do it, it was an obvious choice to give him 'Balls to the Wall' because it's the best fit imaginable!"

Alongside Halford, the rerecorded "Balls to the Wall" features Scorpions guitarist Matthias Jabs, Pantera bassist Rex Brown and Bullet for My Valentine drummer Jason Bowld.

Teutonic Titans 1976-2026 will be released Sept. 4. It also features contributions from Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Ghost's Tobias Forge.

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