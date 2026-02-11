Hear RHCP's Flea cover Frank Ocean's 'Thinkin Bout You'

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has released his cover of the Frank Ocean song "Thinkin Bout You."

The instrumental recording features Flea on electric bass and trumpet. It will appear on his upcoming debut solo album, Honora.

"When that record came out, it really blew me away," Flea says of Ocean's 2012 album, Channel Orange, which includes "Thinkin Bout You." "I listened to it ten million times. It was something I just couldn't stop listening to. I loved it so much and still do. Just one of those real watershed moment records for me."

He continues, "'Thinkin Bout You' is one of the many great songs on that record, and I thought it would be fun to play on trumpet."

Honora is due out March 27. It also includes the songs "A Plea" and the Thom Yorke-featuring "Traffic Lights."

Flea will launch a U.S. solo tour in May.

