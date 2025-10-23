Hear Poppy 'Unravel' on new song

Poppy has premiered a new single called "Unravel."

As a press release puts it, the track finds Poppy "at her most vulnerable, fusing haunting vocals and intimate lyrics that culminate in a high-octane, passionate chorus."

You can watch the video for "Unravel" on YouTube.

"Unravel" follows Poppy's 2024 album, Negative Spaces, which includes the single "New Way Out." In between, she teamed up with Evanescence's Amy Lee and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante for the song "End of You."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.