Hear Paul Di'Anno's 'Prowler' performance off documentary's accompanying live album

A new live recording of former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno performing the band's song "Prowler" has been released.

The track is included on the upcoming live album, Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer, which was recorded in 2022 in Croatia.

The album is due out June 26. It accompanies the new Di'Anno documentary, also called Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer, out now on Blu-ray/DVD and digital platforms.

"Prowler" first appeared on Maiden's 1980 self-titled debut album. Di'Anno sang on Iron Maiden and its 1981 sophomore follow-up, Killers, before parting ways with the band. He was replaced by Maiden's current singer, Bruce Dickinson.

Di'Anno died in 2024 at age 66. He'll be posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Maiden as part of its 2026 class.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.