Hear Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix sing on new Story of the Year song, 'Fall Away'

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix is featured on a new song by Story of the Year called "Fall Away."

The track appears on the new Story of the Year album, A.R.S.O.N., which is out now.

"We put every bit of heart and soul into writing songs that we truly love and connect with," Story of the Year says. "A.R.S.O.N. has some of the heaviest songs we've ever written, but also some of the biggest choruses of our career. We've never been afraid to take chances with our writing, and this record is no different! We hope you enjoy it."

A.R.S.O.N. also includes the single "Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

