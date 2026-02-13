Hear Nickelback guest on new Don Broco song, 'Nightmare Tripping'

Nickelback has teamed up with the U.K. band Don Broco for a new song called "Nightmare Tripping."

"'Nightmare Tripping' is the uncertainty between dreams and reality," Don Broco says in a statement. "When the paralysis demon holding you down forces you to confront what you've tried to escape by going to sleep, blurring the boundaries of consciousness."

"In total contrast to that terror, collaborating on the song with Nickleback was a dream come true," the group adds. "[Nickelback frontman] Chad [Kroeger] and [guitarist] Ryan [Peake] were incredible to team up with, and shooting the video in a burnt out [Los Angeles] haunted house was an experience we'll never forget."

You can watch said video streaming now on YouTube.

"Nightmare Tripping" is the title track off Don Broco's upcoming new album, due out March 27.

Nickelback's most recent record is 2022's Get Rollin'.

