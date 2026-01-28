Hear new Motionless in White single, 'Afraid of the Dark'

Motionless in White has premiered a new single called "Afraid of the Dark."

The track reflects on the band's 20th anniversary as frontman Chris Motionless sings, "Every scar is a badge of a lesson I've learned/ That took me twenty f****** years to earn."

"I want the story of MIW to inspire anyone listening to not fear the unknown, but to run head first into it with everything they've got," Chris says. "This song is about taking control of your destiny and writing the script of your own future without any doubt or apprehension."

"For those of you who have been with us for any part of the last 20 years, this one is for you," he adds. "If you mean it, you will make it."

"Afraid of the Dark" follows Motionless in White's 2022 album, Scoring the End of the World.

Motionless in White will be touring North America alongside Bring Me the Horizon starting in April.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

