Hear new Megadeth song, 'Puppet Parade'

Megadeth has shared a new song called "Puppet Parade," a track off the band's upcoming self-titled farewell album.

"Puppet Parade" marks the fourth track to be released off the record, following "Tipping Point," "I Don't Care" and "Let There Be Shred."

Megadeth the album will be released in full on Friday. It also includes a rendition of the song "Ride the Lightning," originally recorded by frontman Dave Mustaine's old band, Metallica.

Along with releasing their final album, Megadeth plans to embark on a multiyear farewell tour. Dates so far include a North American run with Iron Maiden launching in August.

