Hear new Claypool Lennon Delirium song, 'Meat Machines'

The Claypool Lennon Delirium, featuring Primus frontman Les Claypool and Sean Ono Lennon, has released a new song called "Meat Machines."

The track deals with the ideas of "free will, technological control, and what remains essentially human in a world increasingly shaped by automation," a press release says.

"Some people think humans are just biological machines," says Lennon. "They think free will is a hallucination and we're destined to be replaced by robots. Not only are they happy about this, but they're actively trying to make it happen as fast as possible."

"Some of us think we still have a choice," he continues. "We think there's something special about living, breathing and feeling. We believe we can shape our own destiny, because we know we are more than just 'Meat Machines.'"

"Meat Machines" will appear on The Claypool Lennon Delirium's upcoming album, The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy, due out May 1.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium will launch a U.S. tour in May alongside Primus and yet another Claypool band, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade.

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