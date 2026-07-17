Hear Motionless in White's cover of 'Sunglasses at Night'

Motionless in White has released a cover of the '80s hit "Sunglasses at Night," originally by Corey Hart.

The track is included on the metalcore outfit's new album, Decades, which dropped Friday.

In case you don't know all the words to "Sunglasses at Night," or maybe only know the "I wear my sunglasses at night" part, you can watch Motionless in White's lyric video for the cover on YouTube.

Motionless in White previously referenced another '80s hit, Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me," on "Werewolf," a song off their 2022 album, Scoring the End of the World.

Decades, the follow-up to Scoring the End of the World, also includes the single "R.I.P" featuring Skylar Grey and a collaboration with Slipknot's Corey Taylor.

Motionless in White is currently on a U.S. tour in support of Decades.

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