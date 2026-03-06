Hear Mike Patton sing on new Jehnny Beth song, 'Look at Me'

"Look at Me" single artwork. (Fiction Records)

Faith No More frontman Mike Patton is featured on a new song from Jehnny Beth, frontwoman for the band Savages.

You can watch the "Look at Me" video on YouTube.

Patton, meanwhile, is preparing to launch tours with AVTT/PTTN, his collaborative project with folk outfit The Avett Brothers, and with his band Tomahawk.

As for Faith No More, they haven't played live since 2016, and members have described the "Epic" band as being on a "semi permanent hiatus."

