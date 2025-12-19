Hear Metallica’s James Hetfield recite ‘’Twas the Night Before Christmas’

James Hetfield is here to bring some heavy metal spirit to your holiday season.

The Metallica frontman has shared a spoken-word recitation of the famous poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

“Grab your cocoa and settle in by the fire before your long winter’s nap for a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Papa Het,” Metallica says.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear the singer of “Enter Sandman” and “Master of Puppets” say the phrase “visions of sugarplums,” you can listen to Hetfield’s “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” reading on YouTube.

Metallica spent their 2025 continuing their M72 world tour, which has been running since 2023. Another European leg is planned to kick off in May.

