Hear Mastodon's Brann Dailor sing Chris Cornell song 'Dead Wishes'

Mastodon's Brann Dailor sings on a cover of the Chris Cornell song "Dead Wishes," a track off the late Soundgarden frontman's 2015 solo album, Higher Truth.

The recording is part of the King Ultramega project, spearheaded by Mark Menghi of Metal Allegiance in honor of Cornell. It also features drummer Kenny Aronoff.

"First of all, I have to say what an incredible honor to even be asked to try and attempt a cover of one of Chris's songs," Dailor says in a statement. "The fact that Mark thought I could even come close to it is beyond flattering, and to be honest, my knee jerk reaction was to say 'uh, no thank you, I'm not interested in embarrassing myself if I can help it' haha!"

Dailor adds, "The track itself was totally out of my wheelhouse so I thought it would be a great challenge and an opportunity to try to honor one of my favorite musicians and vocalists for a great cause."

King Ultramega also supports MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.