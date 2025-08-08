Hear Kings of Leon on Zach Bryan’s new track 'Bowery'

Kings of Leon are featured on the latest single from Zach Bryan.
The track, "Bowery," is out now, with Zach calling the collaboration the "honor of my life" in a post on Instagram.
Bryan has also released a video for the track, which gives fans a glimpse into the studio as Bryan and Kings of Leon record the tune.
Kings of Leon recently opened for Bryan at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. The July 20 show featured a guest appearance by New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen, with The Boss, Bryan and Kings of Leon’s Caleb Followill teaming for a performance of Springsteen’s "Atlantic City."
