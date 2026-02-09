Hear Iggy Pop sing on new Anna Calvi song, 'God's Lonely Man'

Anna Calvi 'Is This All There Is?' EP artwork. (Domino)

Iggy Pop is featured on a new song called "God's Lonely Man" by English musician Anna Calvi.

"He's disruptive, raw, and honest — a singular force," Calvi says of the Godfather of Punk. "His presence was so perfect for the narrative of this song."

You can watch the "God's Lonely Man" video on YouTube.

"God's Lonely Man" will appear on Calvi's upcoming EP, Is This All There Is?, due out March 20. It also includes collaborations with The National's Matt Berninger, Laurie Anderson and Perfume Genius.

Pop's most recent album is 2023's Andrew Watt-produced Every Loser.

