Hear Ice Nine Kills' ﻿'Scream 7﻿' song 'Twisting the Knife' featuring Mckenna Grace

Ice Nine Kills has premiered a new song called "Twisting the Knife," recorded for the upcoming movie Scream 7, the latest installment in the long-running slasher series.

As previously teased, the track features Scream 7 cast member Mckenna Grace, who stars in the accompanying video alongside INK frontman Spencer Charnas, Scream villain Ghostface and a whole bunch of knives.

You can watch the "Twisting the Knife" video, which also features a cameo from Scream veteran David Arquette, streaming on YouTube.

Scream 7 hits theaters Feb. 27.

Ice Nine Kills previously released a Scream-themed song called "Your Number's Up" in 2019. Charnas also appeared in the video for Demi Lovato's 2023 Scream VI song "Still Alive," which was co-written by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

