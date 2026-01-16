Hear Godsmack's 'Sweet Leaf' cover off 25th anniversary '﻿Awake'﻿ reissue

Godsmack has unearthed their cover of Black Sabbath's "Sweet Leaf."

The recording has long been exclusive to the Japanese deluxe version of Godsmack's 2000 album, Awake. It's now being released wide as part of the upcoming 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of Awake, due out March 6.

The reissue also includes the bonus track "Why," which was originally recorded for the 1999 football drama Any Given Sunday.

The original Awake, which was first released on Oct. 31, 2000, spawned singles in "Bad Magick," "Greed" and the title track.

Godsmack released their most recent album, Lighting Up the Sky, in 2023. Since then, guitarist Tony Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin have retired from the band.

