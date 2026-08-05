Hear Ghost's Tobias Forge on new version of Accept's 'Save Us'

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge sings on a new version of the song "Save Us," originally by Germany metal band Accept.

The track is included on the upcoming compilation Teutonic Titans 1976-2026, which collects rerecorded versions of songs from throughout Accept's career featuring guest artists.

According to Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffmann, he met Forge at an Accept show in Stockholm, where Forge told him "Save Us" was his favorite Accept song.

"'Save Us'? I don't even remember that song," Hoffmann says. "Nobody has even mentioned that song! I had to go back and listen to it. After I saw a Ghost show, it all made sense to me. It really fits his style and I could really imagine him doing that song really well. He's right, it's a fun song!"

The new "Save Us" recording also features Korn drummer Ray Luzier and Anthrax bassist Frank Bello.

Teutonic Titans 1976-2026 will be released Sept. 4. It also includes contributions from Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins.

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