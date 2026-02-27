Hear Gerard Way guest on new song from death metal band Frozen Soul

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way guests on a new song from the death metal band Frozen Soul.

The track is called "No Place of Warmth" and will appear on the upcoming Frozen Soul album of the same name. Way's voice shows up about two-thirds of the way into the song in a screeching style in keeping with the extreme genre.

The video for "No Place of Warmth" is now streaming on YouTube. The album No Place of Warmth is due out May 8.

Way will be back singing with MCR on the band's upcoming U.S. stadium tour, which launches in August. The trek celebrates the 20th anniversary of My Chem's 2006 album, The Black Parade.

