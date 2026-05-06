Hear Fred Durst guest on Lauren Sanderson song 'COME SAY SUM'

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has teamed up with musician Lauren Sanderson for a new version of her song "COME SAY SUM."
The track is accompanied by a video featuring Durst and Sanderson working together at a diner. You can watch that on YouTube.
The original "COME SAY SUM" appears on Sanderson's upcoming album, LAUREN, due out May 29.
In addition to sharing a song, Sanderson and Durst will soon be sharing a stage when she opens for Limp Bizkit's two shows in Nashville in October.
Durst, meanwhile, was recently featured on another new song, mgk's "FIX UR FACE," which dropped in April.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
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