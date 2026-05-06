Hear Fred Durst guest on Lauren Sanderson song 'COME SAY SUM'

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has teamed up with musician Lauren Sanderson for a new version of her song "COME SAY SUM."

The track is accompanied by a video featuring Durst and Sanderson working together at a diner. You can watch that on YouTube.

The original "COME SAY SUM" appears on Sanderson's upcoming album, LAUREN, due out May 29.

In addition to sharing a song, Sanderson and Durst will soon be sharing a stage when she opens for Limp Bizkit's two shows in Nashville in October.

Durst, meanwhile, was recently featured on another new song, mgk's "FIX UR FACE," which dropped in April.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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