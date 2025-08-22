Hear Dayseeker 'Shapeshift' with new song off ﻿'Creature in the Black Night﻿' album

'Creature in the Black Night' album artwork. Spinefarm
By Josh Johnson

Dayseeker has released a new song called "Shapeshift," a track off the band's upcoming album, Creature in the Black Night.

"This song is about the anxiety I live with on a daily basis," says vocalist Rory Rodriguez. "An open letter to myself about how it shifts and molds me into a different version of me."

Creature in the Black Night is due out Oct. 24. It also includes the single "Pale Moonlight," which currently sits in the top 20 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Dayseeker is currently on tour with Ice Nine Kills. They'll hit the road with In This Moment in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

