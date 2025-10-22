Hear Dayseeker 'Crawl Back to My Coffin' on new '﻿Creature in the Black Night'﻿ track

Dayseeker has shared a new song called "Crawl Back to My Coffin," a track off the band's upcoming album, Creature in the Black Night.

"'Crawl Back to My Coffin' is a metaphor for love that hurts you when you're guarded and causes your walls to go up even further," says vocalist Rory Rodriguez. "The excitement in meeting someone new when you're 'dead' and feeling like they bring you back to life only to feel pain and wish you had never left your grave at the end of it."

You can watch the "Crawl Back to My Coffin" video on YouTube.

Creature in the Black Night is due out Friday. It also includes the single "Pale Moonlight," which currently sits in the top 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

