Hear clip of upcoming Muse song, 'Be with You'

Matt Bellamy of Muse performs live onstage during STHLM Fields at Gärdet on June 27, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Iwi Onodera/Redferns)

Muse has shared a clip of an upcoming new song called "Be with You."

The snippet shows frontman Matt Bellamy playing an organ in a church as he sings, "It can't just be with anyone/ it's got to be with you."

The clip is now streaming on YouTube.

The most recent Muse album is 2022's Will of the People, which spawned singles in "Won't Stand Down," "Kill or Be Killed," "Compliance," "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" and the title track.

Since then, Muse put out a new song, "Unravelling," in 2025, along with a docuseries called With You dedicated to the band's fans. They also hinted at upcoming new music earlier in the week with an image of binary code.

Muse will return to the live stage in July to perform at the Milwaukee Summerfest.

