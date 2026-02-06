Hear Bring Me the Horizon collaborate will Illenium on new song

Bring Me the Horizon is featured on a new song from DJ Illenium.

The track is called "Slave to the Rithm" and appears on the new Illenium album, Odyssey, out now.

"That thing is fully psychotic," Illenium tells Billboard of the track. "I haven't made a song that aggressive ever."

Odyssey also includes collaborations with Bastille, Kid Cudi, Ellie Goulding and Ryan Tedder.

Bring Me the Horizon, meanwhile, is preparing to launch a North American tour in April. They're also releasing a new concert film, L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment), which will screen in theaters on March 25 and March 28.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

