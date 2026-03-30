Hear another 'flavor' of Brian Burkheiser's Scatterbrain project with new song, 'Fast Lane'

Former I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser has released a new song called "Fast Lane" with his Scatterbrain project. It marks the second original Scatterbrain track, following February's "Phases."

Speaking with ABC Audio, Burkheiser describes Scatterbrain as a "rock project, through and through."

"I don't think you'll ever see a song from me not have elements of guitar, and bass and drums," Burkheiser says.

Still, that doesn't mean Burkheiser won't be bringing bits of other genres into the Scatterbrain sound. Burkheiser says each Scatterbrain song will have its own distinct feeling, as evidenced by the project's name.

"The reason I call the project Scatterbrain is 'cause I am all over the place, not only as a person but my musical taste," Burkheiser says. "If you looked at my Spotify, it'll go from, I'll listen to a hip-hop track to a country track to an EDM song."

"When someone listens to [Scatterbrain], they always know it's me," he continues. "But it can have any sort of flavor."

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