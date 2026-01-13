Hear AiC's William DuVall on new Metal Allegiance song, 'Black Horizon'

Alice in Chains' William DuVall sings on a new song called "Black Horizon" by the band Metal Allegiance.

Metal Allegiance features Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy on drums, Testament's Alex Skolnick on guitar and bassist Mark Menghi.

"I was pleasantly surprised and absolutely honored to be asked to contribute to this song and I'm very happy with the result," DuVall says in a press release.

"After having [recorded] these drum tracks some time ago, I'm stoked that they finally get to see the light of day!" adds Portnoy. "Thanks to William for finishing it up for us and welcome to the MA family!"

You can watch the "Black Horizon" lyric video on YouTube.

DuVall previously recorded with Menghi on a cover of Soundgarden's "Rusty Cage," which was released as part of the King Ultramega project in tribute to the late Chris Cornell.

You can see DuVall perform with Metal Allegiance during a concert taking place Jan. 22 in Anaheim, California.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.