Hear acoustic version of Black Stone Cherry's 'Deep'

Black Stone Cherry has released an acoustic version of "Deep," a song off the band's new EP, Celebrate.

"We are so happy to release this intimate version of an already deeply personal song," reads a post on the Black Stone Cherry Facebook. "I think stripping it back, and adding in the layers of mandolin, dobro, and slide guitar, add to its emotion and convey its message in a very unique way. We hope you enjoy this version as much as we did creating it."

Celebrate, which follows Black Stone Cherry's 2023 album, Screamin' at the Sky, dropped in March. It also includes the single "Celebrate" and a cover of Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" featuring Theory of a Deadman frontman Tyler Connolly.

Black Stone Cherry will be playing a run U.S. shows in July before kicking off the Wild Cherry tour with Buckcherry in August.

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