And he took that personally: Andy Biersack grapples with the 'futility to revenge' on new BVB album

He may not have six NBA championships, but Andy Biersack has something else in common with Michael Jordan.

Much like the Chicago Bulls icon took it personally, Biersack has been fueled by the pursuit of vengeance throughout his life, which he pours into the aptly titled new Black Veil Brides album, VINDICATE.

"There's a sort of futility to revenge, and yet, I'm still deeply motivated by it all the time," Biersack tells ABC Audio. "So I wanted the record to feel like that journey."

Black Veil sets the scene for that journey with VINDICATE's opening track, "Invocation to the Muse," a spoken-word piece that Biersack describes as "This speech of, like, f*** your detractors, everybody sucks, blah blah blah."

"Then by the time you get the end of the record with [the closing song] 'Eschaton,' I'm very sort of wistfully and woefully singing about, like, maybe it wasn't worth it spending my whole life focused on revenge," he says.

VINDICATE reflects those themes musically as the last note of "Eschaton" matches the first note of "Invocation to the Muse."

"The idea is that it's a cycle," Biersack says. "If the record were to loop back around you'd start back up with me giving the crazy, like, kill all of your enemies speech at the beginning."

Biersack acknowledges that he's been unable to break that cycle in his own life, though he aspires to one day do just that as he sings "Life is never won" in "Eschaton."

"I don't listen to it ever," he says. "I constantly live my life thinking I can win. But I have to remind myself from time to time that that's not actually what we're doing here."

VINDICATE is out now. Black Veil Brides are currently on a U.S. tour.

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