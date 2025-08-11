Hatebreed guitarist shares update following brain tumor surgery: 'I'm getting better every day'

Hatebreed guitarist Wayne Lozinak has shared an update on his condition after undergoing surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.

Lozinak writes in an Instagram post that he's back home following the operation. The post is accompanied by a photo showing a line of staples alongside his hairline from the top of his head to his ear.

"Last week was rough!" Lozinak says. "But I'm getting better every day. Gonna be a while before I get fully recovered, but it's going good!"

"I want to thank you all for all the messages," he continues. "I didn't have my phone in the hospital, so that's why I didn't respond. Just started to look over them today. I really appreciate it! Made me feel good!"

Hatebreed announced in June that Lozinak "began experiencing mild symptoms that raised concerns of a possible stroke" while playing England's Download Festival. The tumor was discovered after Lozinak sought out medical attention.

"We are immensely relieved that Wayne’s diagnosis is the best possible outcome given the circumstances," Hatebreed said at the time.

Hatebreed has continued to tour with a fill-in guitarist.

