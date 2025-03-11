Happy 311 Day! Band announces 30th anniversary reissue, tour news & more

Happy 311 Day!

March 11 marks the annual celebration of all things 311, and the band is marking the occasion this year with a whole bunch of news.

First, the "Down" rockers have announced a vinyl reissue of their 1995 self-titled album aka the Blue Album, due out July 11. The two-LP set includes the original record plus all of its B-sides, which are being collected on vinyl for the first time.

You can preorder your copy now through 311's website, which has been revamped to look like a '90s record store. A line of throwback Blue Album era merch is also available.

Along with the reissue, 311's announced the return of their Unity Tour, set to launch in the summer. More details will be revealed on March 18 at 10 a.m. ET via Unity-Tour.com.

And that's not all! You can watch the next installment of 311's ongoing docuseries, Enlarged to Show Detail III, on YouTube. Additionally, it's set to screen onboard the 311 concert cruise, taking place March 26-31.

