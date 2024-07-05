The Hand That Feeds: Nine Inch Nails sees streaming increase following 'The Bear' premiere

Nine Inch Nails is a recipient of The Bear bump.

According to Billboard, the instrumental song "Together" jumped 1,477% in streams following the cooking drama's season 3 debut in June.

"Together" appears on NIN's 2020 ambient album, Ghosts V: Together. It's prominently featured in the season 3 premiere episode, which credits Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for the score.

Radiohead's "Nice Dream" and Refused's "New Noise," which are also featured in the new Bear season, saw streaming increases of 42% and 31%, respectively. Meanwhile, Eddie Vedder's cover of The English Beat's "Save It for Later," which he'd recorded specifically for The Bear, doubled in streams in the days after the premiere.

The second season of The Bear brought renewed interest to the R.E.M. song "Strange Currencies."

The Bear season 3 is streaming now on Hulu. Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

