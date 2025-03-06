Halestorm's Lzzy Hale featured on new version of 'Life Is a Highway' with Rascal Flatts

Lzzy Hale is going back into the country world.

After guesting on a new version of the Brooks & Dunn song "Boot Scootin' Boogie," the Halestorm frontwoman is teaming up with Rascal Flatts for an updated take on the hit "Life Is a Highway."

The collaboration will appear on the Flatts' upcoming album, Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, due out June 6. Other featured guest artists include Jonas Brothers, Backstreet Boys and Kelly Clarkson.

The song "Life Is a Highway" was originally released by Canadian musician Tom Cochrane in 1991. Rascal Flatts put their spin on the track for the soundtrack to the 2006 animated film Cars.

Halestorm, meanwhile, will have a busy 2025 riding many highways while on tour. Their schedule includes opening for Iron Maiden in Europe and Volbeat in the U.S., and playing the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert.

