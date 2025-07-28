Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Slash & more contribute to Bad Company tribute album

Artists including Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless and Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators are featured on an upcoming tribute album to Bad Company.

The compilation, titled Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company, is due out Oct. 24.

Other contributors include The Struts, Black Stone Cherry, Dirty Honey, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Mastodon drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor and country-rocker HARDY.

The Struts' rendition of the Bad Co. song "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy," which was previously released as a vinyl single for April's Record Store Day, is now out on digital platforms.

Bad Company is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. Other inductees include Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

