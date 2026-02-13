Halestorm, Judas Priest, Volbeat & more contribute signed guitars to charity auction

Bands including Halestorm, Judas Priest and Volbeat have contributed signed guitars to a charity auction in support of Gibson Gives, the philanthropic division of the Gibson guitar company.

The auction, which will be hosted by Julien's Auctions on March 5, will also include signed guitars by Alice Cooper, Daughtry, Rise Against, Live, Papa Roach, Collective Soul and Underoath.

Funds raised will specifically benefit the Gibson Gives & FirstBank Amphitheater Music Education Program.

"We are proud to help support the musicians of tomorrow, with help from the musicians of today," says Martin Nolan, co‑founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions. "This auction of nearly two dozen guitars features some incredible instruments, all signed by renowned artists and bands."

For more info, visit JuliensAuctions.com.

