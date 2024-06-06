Halestorm & I Prevail preview joint tour with "can u see me in the dark?" collaboration

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Before they hit the road together, Halestorm and I Prevail have joined forces in the studio.

The two bands have released a collaborative track called "can u see me in the dark?"

"It was a fun challenge to blend the Halestorm and I Prevail sounds together," says I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe. "We really focused on creating a music bed that felt very much I Prevail and letting Lzzy [Hale] just shine and do what she does best. I feel we found a very sick way to blend the two identities of our bands into one massive song. I'm really looking forward to this tour and possibly playing this song live together for everyone."

"'can u see me in the dark?' is written for our collective fan bases, our community, our family," adds Hale. "We want you to know that you are seen and you are not alone shining through life's myriad of joy and pain. We can't wait to feast our eyes on you this summer!"

You can listen to "can u see me in the dark" now via digital outlets.

Halestorm and I Prevail's tour kicks off in July.

