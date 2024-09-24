Halestorm & I Prevail hit chart milestones with #1 hit "Can U See Me in the Dark?"

"Can U See Me in the Dark?," the collaborative single between Halestorm and I Prevail, has topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, hitting several milestones in the process.

It's Halestorm's seventh #1 on that chart, which means they're now tied with The Pretty Reckless for the most number ones in the history of that chart by women or women-fronted acts.

As for I Prevail, it's the band's third #1 on the chart. For both bands, it's their first trip to the top of this particular chart since 2022.

Billboard also notes that "Can U See Me in the Dark?" is the first single by two different multiperson acts to top the chart since 2020. The last song to do it was Metallica's version of "All Within My Hands" with the San Francisco Symphony.

"Can U See Me in the Dark?" was originally released as a stand-alone single to promote Halestorm and I Prevail's co-headlining tour, which wrapped up in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.