Halestorm and I Prevail announce summer co-headlining tour

By Josh Johnson

Halestorm and I Prevail have announced a summer co-headlining tour.

The joint outing will run from July 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina, to August 17 in Las Vegas. Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King will also be on the bill.

"This isn't your typical summer tour," says Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. "This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we've done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HalestormRocks.com or IPrevailBand.com.

Halestorm and I Prevail released their latest albums, Back from the Dead and True Power, respectively, in 2022.

